Saints to sign former Lions RB Williams
The New Orleans Saints have added another player to their running back room.
Former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Williams, 27, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17 for the Lions last year, his second with the team. He recorded his first career 1000-yard rushing season with Detroit in his sixth NFL season.
Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers, Williams served in a backup role with the team for four seasons before joining the Lions. His career high in carries for a single season prior to last year was 153.
He joins a Saints backfield headed by five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. Kamara has missed games with various minor injuries throughout his six-year NFL career, having played every game in a season just once, his rookie year.
In 90 career games, Williams has 915 carries for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns.