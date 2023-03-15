The New Orleans Saints have added another player to their running back room.

Former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jamaal Williams’ deal with the Saints is for three years, $12 million, including $8 million fully guaranteed. https://t.co/WyUYpoJRCw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Williams, 27, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17 for the Lions last year, his second with the team. He recorded his first career 1000-yard rushing season with Detroit in his sixth NFL season.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers, Williams served in a backup role with the team for four seasons before joining the Lions. His career high in carries for a single season prior to last year was 153.

He joins a Saints backfield headed by five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara. Kamara has missed games with various minor injuries throughout his six-year NFL career, having played every game in a season just once, his rookie year.

In 90 career games, Williams has 915 carries for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns.