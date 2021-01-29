Nick Sirianni knew he'd be asked about Carson Wentz, but did not have a lot to say about him during his Philadelphia Eagles introductory press conference.

The team's new head coach was noncommittal about the quarterback's future on Friday.

Asked if the 28-year-old pivot would be returning to the team in 2021, Sirianni offered little.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni asked directly if he can say whether Carson Wentz will be back: "I can't answer that." Adds that a lot will go into evaluating the position. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2021

Earlier in the availability, the former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator expressed excitement about working with Wentz and last season's second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

Eagles new head coach Nick Sirianni: "We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch. A lot of teams don't have any. I'm excited to work with both of them." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2021

The Eagles missed the playoffs for this first time in four seasons in 2020, costing Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson his job earlier this month. Much of the Eagles' poor play on offence was the result of key injuries at multiple positions, as well as Wentz's regression.

In the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning season of 2017, Wentz had a QB rating of 78.5, the best in the league that year. By 2020, Wentz had fallen to 49.5 and found himself benched in favour of rookie Hurts by the end of the 4-11-1 season.

To complicate matters, the 2021 season will be the first in which Wentz's mammoth four-year, $128 million extension kicks in.