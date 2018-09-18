Off-season additions Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick have both been sidelined by injuries, and could perhaps miss the Buffalo Sabres regular season opener.

The team announced Tuesday Hunwick will be out indefinitely with a neck injury, while Sheary was declared week-to-week.

Both players were acquired in June from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick

Sheary posted 18 goals and 12 assists in a career-high 79 games last season. He had no goals and two assists in 12 playoff games as the Pens fell to the Washington Capitals in the second round.

He is entering the second year of a three-year, $9 million deal that carries a cap hit of $3 million per season.

Hunwick, 33, scored four goals and added six assists over 42 games with the Penguins in 2017-18. He didn't appear in any playoff games.

The American defenceman has 25 goals and 92 assists over 521 career games with the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Penguins.

Hunwick is entering the second year of a three-year, $6.75 million contract that carries a cap hit of $2.25 million.