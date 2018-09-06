New US soccer coach to be announced by end of year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The next U.S. soccer coach will be announced by the end of the year, possibly ahead of November exhibitions against England and Italy. The coach will have to move to Chicago, work out of the federation's office and speak English.

Former American midfielder Earnie Stewart is leading the search in his new role as men's national team general manager. He said Thursday he has six or seven candidates and denied speculation the favourite is Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter.

The interviews will be done by Stewart, Nico Romeijn, the U.S. Soccer Federation's chief sport development officer, and Ryan Mooney, its chief soccer officer. Stewart will make a recommendation to the USSF board of directors.

Dave Sarachan has been interim coach since last October, when Bruce Arena quit after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.

