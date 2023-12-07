New York beats Toronto in scrimmage in preview of PWHL season opener

UTICA, N.Y. — Emma Woods had a hat trick Thursday as New York beat Toronto on the final day of Professional Women's Hockey League pre-season scrimmages.

New York finished regulation up 5-4 in what was a preview of the league's upcoming regular-season opener and added goals in overtime and a shootout.

Jesse Eldridge scored the winner with six seconds remaining in regulation, while Savannah Norcross also scored for New York.

Renata Fast scored twice for Toronto, while Maggie Connors and Rebecca Leslie added first-period goals.

Jaime Bourbonnais added an overtime goal for New York, when then won an eight-round shootout 2-1.

Lindsey Post made 37 saves for New York while Kristen Campbell stopped 18 shots for Toronto.

In other games Thursday, Kelly Pannek scored twice as Minnesota edged Montreal 4-3.

Abby Boreen and Liz Schepers also scored for Minnesota.

Canadian national team captain Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist for Montreal, while Brigitte Laganière and Tereza Vanisova also scored.

While previous PWHL scrimmages added an overtime and shootout regardless of the score after 60 minutes, the Montreal-Minnesota game ended after regulation.

In Thursday's late game, Loren Gabel had a goal and an assist as Boston defeated Ottawa 3-1.

Hannah Brandt also scored for Boston.

Savannah Harmon had Ottawa's goal.

The teams played a scoreless overtime, and Ottawa won the ensuing shootout 2-1.

The six PWHL clubs were in Utica, N.Y., from Monday through Thursday for scrimmages and training.

The final team rosters will be set on Dec. 11, and the league's inaugural season begins Jan. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.