NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber had second-half goals and New York City FC beat Miami 3-0 on Monday night at Citi Field.

NYCFC, the reigning MLS champions, advances to play at Montreal on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pereira opened the scoring in the 63rd minute and Moralez made it 2-0 six minutes later. Pereira was left wide open on a breakaway and Santiago Rodríguez found him for a calm finish off the crossbar. Rodriguez also had a back-heel assist on the goal by Moralez.

Heber took advantage of a poor back pass in second-half stoppage time and scored into an empty net.

The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of NYC’s MLS rival. But Citi Field became available when the Mets lost their wild card series to San Diego.

