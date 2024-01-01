New York defender Ella Shelton has scored the first-ever goal in Professional Women's Hockey League history.

In the inaugural game between New York and Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1, Shelton beat Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell through traffic in the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Shelton, 25, also plays for the Canadian women's national team and is a two-time world champion and helped her country win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

New York drafted the Ingersoll, Ont., product fourth overall in the 2023 PWHL Draft in September. She previously suited up for Team Scotiabank in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.