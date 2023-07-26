The New York Giants and left tackle Andrew Thomas have reached an agreement on a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension that includes $67 million guaranteed, a record for an offensive lineman.

Thomas was selected fourth overall by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft and has played 45 games over three seasons with the club. He was named an Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro last season.

He’s not going anywhere 😏



We have signed Andrew Thomas to a contract extension!



📰: https://t.co/6wQPQnikag pic.twitter.com/dVhkyTLF1Z — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

Thomas was a key member of the offensive line that helped the team finish fourth in the league in rushing.

The Giants signed running back Saquon Barkley to a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday.