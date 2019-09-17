The New York Giants are making a change at quarterback.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

The team announced on Tuesday that rookie Daniel Jones will start in their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replacing two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

"Eli and I spoke this morning," head coach Pat Shurmur said in a news release. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel.

"Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

A change became possible -- if not likely -- on Monday once Shurmur would not commit to Manning as the Week 3 starter, saying that there was a discussion to be had.

Apparently that discussion didn't last very long.

The Giants have struggled through their first two games of the season, dropping both while putting up a total of 31 points. In two starts, Manning has a completion percentage of 62.9 and 556 passing yards with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions. In Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Manning was 26-of-45 for 250 yards with one touchdown and two picks.

"We're 0-2 and you are looking for answers," the 38-year-old Manning told reporters on Monday. "I get it, we drafted a guy early and you are not winning games, these things are going to come up. I just have to keep working and do whatever my job is."

Manning, who is making $23.5 million this season, has started 232 games over his Giants career, making the Pro Bowl four times and winning two Super Bowl rings. Despite the impressive resume, he has struggled in recent years, going 8-25 since the start of the 2017 season.

Meanwhile, Jones was selected No. 6 overall out of Duke and threw for 17 yards in a brief showing in Week 1. In four pre-season games, he completed 29 of 34 passes (85.3 per cent) for 416 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 137.2 passer rating.

He gets the start at a time when the quarterback guard is changing around the NFL as Ben Roethlisberger is set to miss the entire season and Drew Brees is expected to be out about six weeks. Rookie Mason Rudolph will take over in Pittsburgh, while Teddy Bridgewater will start under centre in New Orleans. The New York Jets also lost quarterback Sam Darnold to mono and turned to third stringer Luke Falk on Monday Night Football following an injury to their backup Trevor Siemian.

Following their matchup with the Bucs, the Giants will take on Washington in Week 4.