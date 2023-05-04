The New York Giants and All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter,

The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Lawrence, 25, played in 16 games for the Giants last season, recording a career highs in tackles (68) tackles-for-loss (7), and sacks (7.5).

ESPN's Field Yates notes that when the Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns (2019), the first-round pick that was sent to the Browns was used to draft Lawrence.

When the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Browns, one of the primary pieces they got in return was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.



That pick became Dexter Lawrence. A home run use of that pick.

A native of Wake Forest, N.C., Lawrence played collegiately at Clemson before he was selected by the Giants with the 17th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lawrence played in 16 games during his 2019 rookie season, recording 2.5 sacks and a trio of TFLs.

In 64 games in the Big Apple, Lawrence has tallied 213 combined tackles, 16.5 sacks and 21 TFLs.