The New York Giants have fired Pat Shurmur after their second-straight losing season under the head coach. The team made the move official Monday.

The Giants finished the year with a 4-12 record after going 5-11 last year in Shurmur’s first year as coach of the team. The Giants will pick fourth in the NFL Draft next year.

Shurmur had the task of breaking in rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones made 12 starts for the Giants while veteran Eli Manning was behind centre for the other four games of their campaign.

Shurmur’s firing marks the second time he’s been let go by a team after just two seasons at the helm. The Cleveland Browns fired Shurmur in 2012 after two seasons and a combined record of 9-23. Shurmur also served as interim coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for one game in 2015.