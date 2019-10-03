New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is not ruling out star running back Saquon Barkley returning from injury on Sunday.

Shurmur said they're going to bring Saquon back "as quickly and as smartly as possible." He reiterates that a return on Sunday is possible. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 3, 2019

Shurmur told reporters the team is going to bring back Barkley "as quickly and as smartly as possible," per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, while adding a return against the Minnesota Vikings this week is possible.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and there were some reports he could miss as many as eight weeks with the injury.

He returned to the practice field Wednesday but only worked with a trainer.

In three games with the Giants this season, Barkley has 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown, while adding another 74 yards on 11 receptions.