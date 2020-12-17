New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

With the former Dallas Cowboys head coach working remotely, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive play caller on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Kitchens served as head coach of the Browns last season, joining the Giants in the off-season after he was fired following a 6-10 season with Cleveland.

Giants Statement: Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. He will continue to work remotely.



Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive play caller on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2020

The Giants (5-8) enter Sunday one game back of the Washington Football Team for the NFC East lead.