Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch and stream NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs continue on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a matchup between NFC East division rivals as the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants.

Watch and stream LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

The Eagles won eight straight to begin the season and finished first in the NFC East at 14-3.

Philadelphia received a bye to the divisional round and have home-field advantage throughout the postseason as the NFC’s top seed.

The Giants went 9-7-1 under first-year head coach Brian Daboll this season, finishing behind the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in the NFC East.

New York earned a 31-24 road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season, good for 10th and 14th in the NFL, respectively, despite being limited to 15 games.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and was 15th overall in yards (3,205) and tied for 21st in touchdowns (15) in 16 appearances.

The winner will face either the Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship.