New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of an apparent hamstring injury and did not return.

Jones appeared to incur the injury in the third quarter on a short run where he was brought down by Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell.

Colt McCoy is in under centre for New York as Jones' replacement. The Giants held on to win 19-17 to move into first place in the NFC East.

Following their tilt with Cincinnati, the Giants will be back in action in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.