Cole Beasley is headed to the New York Giants.

The team announced the signing of the veteran wide receiver on Friday.

We have signed WR Cole Beasley ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Cgs7COntvm — New York Giants (@Giants) July 21, 2023

Beasley now reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.

Beasley, 34, appeared in four games last season for the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording a combined 35 yards on six receptions. He recorded a touchdown in the Bills' 34-31 AFC wild-card round victory over the Miami Dolphins.

A native of Houston, Beasley has appeared in 153 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Bucs and Dallas Cowboys with whom he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

For his career, Beasley has recorded 556 receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs.