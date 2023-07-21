The New York Giants have added a pair of veterans.

The team announced the signing of both wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson on Friday.

Beasley now reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.

Beasley, 34, appeared in four games last season for the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording a combined 35 yards on six receptions. He recorded a touchdown in the Bills' 34-31 AFC wild-card round victory over the Miami Dolphins.

A native of Houston, Beasley has appeared in 153 games over 11 seasons with the Bills, Bucs and Dallas Cowboys with whom he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

For his career, Beasley has recorded 556 receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs. Robinson has 2,262 rushing yards in his career, with 18 touchdowns.

Robinson, 24, joins his fourth team since the beginning of last season. He spent 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, where he totaled 425 rushing yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns. He signed briefly with the New England Patriots earlier this off-season, but was cut before training camp opened.

The Rockford, Ill., native impressed as an undrafted rookie for the Jaguars in 2020, where he averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. A torn Achilles ended his sophomore season prematurely.