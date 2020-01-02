EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have started their third search for a head coach since 2015, talking to Dallas defensive assistant coach Kris Richard.

The team said Thursday the 40-year-old Richard met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, vice-president of football operations Kevin Abrams and other staff members.

The interview took place three days after Pat Shurmur was fired after posting a 4-12 record this season and winning nine games in his two-year tenure.

Shurmur had replaced Ben McAdoo, who was hired in 2016 and fired in early December 2017 with the team en route to a 3-13 record.

McAdoo was picked to replace Tom Coughlin (2004-15), who won two Super Bowls and then missed the playoffs in his final four seasons.

New York has only made the playoffs once since the 2011 season, appearing in a wild-card game in McAdoo’s first season.

Richard has been the Cowboys’ defensive passing game co-ordinator and secondary coach for the past two seasons. Prior to Dallas, he spent eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, helping develop a secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner and Byron Maxwell. He was Seahawks defensive co-ordinator from 2015-17.

In his first season as co-ordinator, Seattle led the NFL in scoring defence for the fourth consecutive season, becoming the first defence in the Super Bowl era to do that.

Richard was a graduate assistant at Southern Cal in 2008-09, working with the defensive backs. The former Trojan was a third-round pick of the Seahawks and played three seasons in Seattle. He also played a year in San Francisco.

