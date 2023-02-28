Kenny Golladay's time with the New York Giants is at its end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team will release the 29-year-old wide receiver on the first day of the new league year on March 15.

The release will save the team $6.7 million against the salary cap.

A native of Chicago, Golladay spent the past two seasons with the Giants after signing a four-year, $72 million deal ahead of the 2021 season.

He appeared in 12 games last season, recording six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He finishes his Giants tenure with 43 receptions for 602 yards and a TD.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois, Golladay spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions with whom he was a Pro Bowler in 2019.