1h ago
Islanders head coach Trotz enters protocol
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz and defenceman Ryan Pulock both entered COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 59-year-old Trotz is in his fourth year coaching the Isles and the team holds a record of 10-12-6 through 28 games in 2021-22.
Pulock, 27, has two assists over 12 games this season, his seventh season with the Islanders.