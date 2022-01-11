New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz and defenceman Ryan Pulock both entered COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old Trotz is in his fourth year coaching the Isles and the team holds a record of 10-12-6 through 28 games in 2021-22.

Pulock, 27, has two assists over 12 games this season, his seventh season with the Islanders.