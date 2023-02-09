New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat scored against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night in his first meeting against his former team.

With the Isles ahead 3-2 in the second period, Mathew Barzal set up Horvat nicely in the slot and the star centre made no mistake, beating Collin Delia for his 33rd goal of the season and his second with his new team.

Horvat was a plus-two in 12:14 of ice time as the Isles led the Canucks 4-3 after two periods at UBS Arena.

The Islanders acquired Horvat from Vancouver last week in a blockbuster deal that saw forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty head to the Canucks along with a conditional 2023 first-round pick. The Isles then reached an eight-year, $68 million extension over the weekend.

Horvat scored his first goal with the Islanders in a victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The 27-year-old 56 points in 52 total games played this season.