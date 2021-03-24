Ferraro: I’d be stunned if the Isles don’t make a move or two

The New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov cleared waivers for the second time this season on Wednesday.

Komarov, 34, has two assists in 16 games this season. He cleared waivers for the first time on Feb. 13.

He has one year remaining after this season on his current contract with a $3 million cap hit.

In 463 career NHL games, the Estonian has 62 goals and 162 points split between the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2016.