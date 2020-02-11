Philadelphia Flyers (31-18-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (32-16-6, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-3 win over the Capitals.

The Islanders are 23-10-3 in conference games. New York has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 24 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 22-7-5 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia has converted on 19.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 36 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, New York won 4-3. Beauvillier scored a team-high two goals for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 21 goals and has totalled 45 points. Beauvillier has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 18 goals and has 46 points. Joel Farabee has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.