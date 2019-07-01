The New York Islanders have signed goalie Semyon Varlamov to a four-year contract.

The 31-year-old recorded a .909 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA with 20 wins in 49 games with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. Varlamov did not make an appearance in any of the Avalanche’s 12 playoff games.

Varlamov was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals 23rd overall in 2006 NHL Draft. The Russian goaltender spent three seasons with the Capitals before being traded to the Avalanche for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2011. Varlamov made his lone all-star appearance in 2013-14.

Varlamov is coming off a five-year, $29.5 million contract.

Varlamov has a career .916 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA with 213 wins in 448 NHL career games.