55m ago
Isles sign Barzal to eight-year extension
The New York Islanders have signed forward Mathew Barzal to an eight-year extension, the club announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the new deal carries with it an average annual value of $9.15 million.
Barzal, 25, is entering the final season of a three-year, $21 million deal with the new deal kicking in next fall.
A native of Coquitlam, BC, Barzal was originally taken with the 16th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds.
In 362 games over six seasons, Barzal has recorded 91 goals and 220 assists.
A two-time All-Star, Barzal has represented Canada on a number of occasions internationally and was a member of the team that won silver at this past spring's IIHF World Championship in Finland.