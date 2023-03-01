The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that goaltender Tristan Lennox has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lennox, 20, was selected by the Islanders in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft.

The Cambridge, Ont., native has posted a 22-15-1-1 record and 3.28 goals against average in 40 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

In 116 career games, spanning four seasons with Saginaw, Lennox has posted a 56-45-4-3 record. His 56 career wins are fifth most in Saginaw franchise history. Lennox also helped the Spirit reach the OHL's Western Conference Championship Series in 2019.