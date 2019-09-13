Head coach Adam Gase confirmed that running back Le'Veon Bell is good to go ahead of the New York Jets' Week 2 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Gase confirms that Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) is good to go and will practice tomorrow (no practice today). He claims soreness had nothing to do with fact that Bell played every snap. Gase says Bell was "over-aggressive" in Wednesday's practice. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 13, 2019

Bell, who was battling a shoulder issue, will practice Saturday (there was no practice Friday) and added that Bell was "over aggressive" in Wednesday's practice, which led to some soreness.

The running back had an MRI on Thursday that revealed "no major damage or tears."

While Bell appears to be full steam ahead for Monday, the team will be without quarterback Sam Darnold who is going to be out for several weeks with mono. Backup Trevor Siemian is expected to get the start under centre.

The Jets looked impressive to start their season but gave up 17 unanswered points to the Buffalo Bills to fall 17-16. Gase was critical of several components of his roster following the defeat, including the team's group of wide receivers and defensive backs.

Following their tilt with the Browns, the Jets will take on the Patriots in New England in Week 3.