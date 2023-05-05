Corey Davis will remain with the new-look New York Jets in 2023, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.

The 28-year-old wide receiver had been widely rumoured to be on the trading block in recent months.

Robert Saleh on Corey Davis’ role, highlighted “big boy catches” and his role in the run game.



“You can never have enough receivers.”



Saleh said Corey Davis “will be on this team” when asked directly. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 5, 2023

"You can never have enough receiver," Saleh said before confirming that Davis "will be on this team" when asked directly about the Chicago native.

Davis is set to head into his seventh NFL season and third with the Jets. He was taken with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan by the Tennessee Titans with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

In 13 games in 2022, Davis hauled in 32 passes for 536 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He is heading into the final season of a three-year, $37.5 million deal signed in free agency ahead of the 2021 season.

Davis is now part of a crowded receiving corps that includes Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and new additions Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard that will be competing for targets from new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.