The New York Jets are planning to cast a wide net in their pursuit of a veteran quarterback and that could mean a reunion with a familiar face.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the team is exploring the possibility of bringing back Geno Smith among their options at pivot.

Smith, 32, was originally drafted by the Jets out of West Virginia with a second-round pick in 2013. He went on to appear in 33 games over four seasons, starting 30 of them, for the team, but lost his starter's job to Michael Vick in the 2014 season.

But this would not be the same Geno Smith that left the Meadowlands seven years ago.

A native of Miramar, FL, Smith would go on to spend time with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks as a backup from 2017 through 2021.

This past season, Smith won the starter's job for the Seahawks in camp and led them to the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Smith threw for 4,282 yards on 399-for-572 passing with 30 touchdowns and 11 picks. His efforts gained Smith his first Pro Bowl appearance and he was named the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

Along with Smith, the Jets have already met with free-agent Derek Carr, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month, and are also interested in impending free agents Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones.

The team is also expected to explore a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.