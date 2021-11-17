With Zach Wilson still not 100 per cent and Mike White having struggled mightily in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets will turn to veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins, reports ESPN's Rich Cimini.

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

Cimini notes that the 36-year-old Flacco's experience is likely the driving factor in Robert Saleh's change at QB with the Dolphins offering a blitz-heavy defence.

Flacco briefly featured in the 48-17 loss to the Bills last weekend for his first action of 2021. He threw for 47 yards on 3-for-3 passing with a touchdown.

Sunday's game will be the Super Bowl winner's first start since November 22 last season in a 34-28 Jets loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his 14th NFL season, Flacco returned to the Jets in a trade in late October, having signed in the offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.