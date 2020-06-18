Jets S Adams: 'Maybe it's time to move on'

New York Jets All-Pro safety responded to a comment on Instagram about contract negotiations Thursday, concluding with "Maybe it's time to move on!"

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

The Jets and Adams have been trying to negotiate a big money contract extension this off-season, and it was reported last month the two sides were at an impasse.

It's also previously been reported Adams is open to a trade if his contract demands aren't met.

The 24-year-old Adams is entering his fourth season with the Jets after the team drafted him sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams was named to his second Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro selection last season after finishing the year with 75 tackles, an interception, and seven pass defences.