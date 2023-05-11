The New York Jets signed veteran nose tackle Al Woods to a one-year contract Thursday, adding a big, physical presence to the middle of their defensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Woods spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets entered the NFL draft two weeks ago needing to bolster their interior D-line, but didn't come away with a player to help All-Pro tackle Quinnen Williams. New York then turned to Woods, who visited the team recently and provides the Jets with a space-clogging run stuffer.

The 36-year-old Woods tied a career high last season with two sacks in 14 games for the Seahawks.

Woods joins a defensive line that is considered one of the Jets' strengths, led by Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and first-round pick Will McDonald.

Woods was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans in 2010 out of LSU. He has had three stints with Seattle, including in 2011 when current Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the Seahawks' defensive quality control coach. Woods also has been with Pittsburgh twice and spent time with Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Jacksonville.

Woods has nine career sacks, 293 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

