EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian has been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his left ankle in the second quarter.

Siemian threw a long incomplete pass to Ryan Griffin, but Cleveland's Myles Garrett slammed into him and fell on top of him — and the Browns defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer.

Siemian, starting in place of the ill Sam Darnold, stayed down for several minutes as trainers attended to him on the field. The quarterback was able to get up under his own power, but very gingerly and with a limp. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game when the second half began.

Luke Falk, promoted from the practice squad before the game, replaced Siemian and helped lead the Jets to a field goal.

Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was also ruled out with a hamstring injury. He was making his debut for New York after being acquired from New England last week.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku left the game with a concussion after being injured in the first quarter.

