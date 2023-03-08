Eight of the top nine choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel made the playoffs last season.

There is one outlier among that group.

The New York Jets.

The Jets opened at +2500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

On Monday afternoon, they fell to +2000 to win it all.

Less than 24 hours later, FanDuel cut New York’s odds to win the Super Bowl to +1600.

Only six teams have a shorter price.

Of course, there’s no way the Jets would even be in the conversation among the top Super Bowl contenders if they planned to bring back Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback next season.

Instead, owner Woody Johnson has reportedly set his sights on four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

While no imminent deal has been reported, it would certainly make a lot of sense for New York to go all-in to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

If the Super Bowl odds movement that we’ve seen at FanDuel is any indication, it might only be a matter of time before Rodgers is traded to the Jets.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 8th, 2023.

Jets’ Super Bowl Odds Shorten Amidst Rodgers’ Speculation

The Jets cannot afford to enter the 2023 NFL season without an established, veteran talent at the quarterback position.

Based on what we saw last season, an elite passer could push New York into the conversation as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The New York Jets have flown on Woody Johnson’s private plane to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person per sources. They land soon. (also reported by @RobDemovsky @DanGrazianoESPN)

The Green Bay Packers have given New York permission to speak with Rodgers. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2023

Despite Wilson finishing with a 36.5 QBR in nine games, the Jets fell just two wins short of a playoff spot at 7-10.

With a top-five defence, some promising young talent at the skill positions on offence, and a full clip of draft picks at their disposal, everything is in place for New York to take a significant step forward in 2023.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

Everything except for an elite quarterback.

At least for now.

While a trade is not imminent, Rodgers to the Jets could be the perfect fit for both the player and the team.

Rodgers still has not made an official announcement about his plans for the future.

However, if he wants to play again in 2023, then New York could be the perfect destination.

If the Jets land Rodgers, it could be the final piece they need to solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender.

If they don’t land Rodgers, then Jets’ fans could be in store for another disappointing season.

Ravens Give Jackson Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

The Baltimore Ravens were always expected to franchise tag Lamar Jackson if they couldn’t reach a deal with him on a long-term extension.

Only, I don’t know anyone who expected them to give Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Ravens sent notice to the NFLPA that they placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. He now is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him. pic.twitter.com/HNdg6231tC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

Unlike the exclusive franchise tag, which allows the team to secure the player on a one-year deal at a specific price tag, the non-exclusive tag allows the player to negotiate with other teams and potentially sign an offer sheet with them in free agency.

If the Ravens don’t match a potential offer, any team that signs Jackson would have to send them two first-round picks as compensation.

Lol I can tell none of y’all have never played against Lamar Jackson!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 8, 2023

Based on the recent quarterback movement we’ve seen in the NFL, two first round picks doesn’t seem like a very high price for a legitimate franchise quarterback.

At the same time, that team would have to be willing to give Jackson the type of contract that the Ravens are not willing to offer him.

Lamar Jackson watching Derek Carr and Daniel Jones get big contracts: pic.twitter.com/xM9R5OxDeh — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 7, 2023

Baltimore is still a top-eight choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel at +1800.

Those odds will almost certainly lengthen if the Ravens don’t bring back Jackson at the QB position.

Hornets Rally To Snap Knicks Win Streak At MSG

Just when I thought that I could count on the New York Knicks, they let me down again.

The Knicks had won nine straight games heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

They were a 10-point favourite at FanDuel.

At first glance, they seemed like a great fit next to the Colorado Avalanche on a two-team money line parlay.

Of course they lost to the Hornets. Everyone had 10 in a row penciled in. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 8, 2023

Perhaps I should have thought twice about it.

Despite leading by 16 points at the half, the Knicks failed to hold on in front of their home fans at Madison Square Garden against one of the worst teams in the association.

The Hornets rallied for the 112-105 win as a +360 money line underdog at FanDuel.

It was Charlotte’s second road win dating all the way back to January 21st.

As it turns out, the Avalanche jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 6-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Unfortunately for yours truly, it didn’t matter thanks to the biggest upset in the NBA on Tuesday night.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Wednesday Night

With just three games on tonight’s NHL slate, we don’t have a very robust number of options to choose from when it comes to selecting a FanDuel Best Bet.

However, the Vancouver Canucks are back in action, and they are playing one of the six teams in the league that have a worse record in the Anaheim Ducks.

Not only that, but the Canucks also have the rest advantage after the Ducks played the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

While Vancouver is a -225 money line favourite at FanDuel, I’m targeting a specific Canucks’ player prop for my best bet.

J.T. Miller has averaged 4.0 shots on goal on 5.5 shot attempts per game in his past two contests.

He’s gone over 2.5 shots on goal in nine of his past 11 games overall.

Miller should be in a good spot to record 3+ shots on goal again tonight against an opponent that has allowed over 200 more shots on goal than any other team in the NHL.

I’ll take Miller 3+ shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night.