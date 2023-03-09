The New York Jets will cut Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes after the two sides were unable to agree on a salary restructure and the release of the 27-year-old wide receiver/kick returner will save the team $5 million against the cap.

Berrios appeared in all 17 games for the team last season. He hauled in 18 receptions for 145 yards and added another 840 yards on kick and punt returns.

The Raleigh, NC native was a first team All-Pro in 2021 when he recorded 1,574 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

Berrios had spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career with the Jets after being taken with a sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Miami by the New England Patriots.