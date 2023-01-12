Woody Johnson says his team is "absolutely" open to adding a costly veteran quarterback.

The New York Jets owner spoke to reporters a day after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur left the team by mutual consent.

"That's kind of the missing piece," Johnson said. "Our defence was an unbelievable story that you saw this year, from last place to close to the top."

The Jets finished their season at 7-10, last in the AFC East, and missed the playoffs for a 12th straight season, the longest postseason drought in the NFL. Only the Sacramento Kings, having last made the playoffs in 2006, hold a longer active drought in the "Big 4" sports.

Should the Jets pursue a veteran QB, it wouldn't come as a surprise. The position for the team this season was riddled with both injury and poor play. Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled mightily in his sophomore season and lost his starting job. Mike White, also in his second season, showed flashes of promise, but was hobbled by broken ribs throughout the final weeks of the season. Veteran Joe Flacco, in his 15th season out of Delaware, started four games for the team.

The Jets finished 29th in points per game with 17.4, only 0.5 points ahead of the Denver Broncos in last.

Among the quarterbacking options that could be available in free agency are Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Lamar Jackson.