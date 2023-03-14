The New York Jets are working to reach an agreement with free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds there is another team involved and no final decision has been made, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the Big Apple.

Lazard played alongside Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay the past five seasons and could also reunite with the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback should both players join the Jets. Rodgers is believed to be nearing a decision but Schefter reported on Monday he has not yet informed the Jets he is joining them.

In 15 games last season, Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

In 57 career NFL games, the Iowa State product has 169 catches for 2,236 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.