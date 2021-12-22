New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Rose, 33, is averaging 12 points, three rebounds and four assists per game this season with the Knicks.

Now in his second stint in New York, the 2011 NBA MVP has also suited up for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record.