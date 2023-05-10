The Miami Heat will look to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in four years when they visit the New York Knicks for Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday.

Forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Game 2 with an ankle sprain, is listed as questionable for the Heat who lead the series 3-1.

The Heat have won two straight games in the series to take a commanding lead after the teams split the first two contests.

Butler has been the major catalyst for Miami’s success in the playoffs, averaging 33.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in eight games.

The 12-year veteran made headlines in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks when he scored 56 points in Game 4 and another 42 in Game 5 when Miami closed out that series with three wins in a row.

The New York Knicks, led by guard Jalen Brunson, advanced beyond the opening round for the first since the 2012-13 season after knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in nine games this postseason.

Miami is 14-0 all-time when leading a series 3-1, while the Knicks have never won a series when trailing 3-1.

Series results

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat 105, Knicks 111

Game 3: Knicks 86, Heat 105

Game 4: Knicks 101, Heat 109