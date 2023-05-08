New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley missed Monday's Game 4 against the Miami Heat due to a sprained left ankle.

He sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Knicks 105-86 loss in Game 3. The team ruled him out prior to tip-off.

Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is out for Game 4. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 8, 2023

The 23-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for the Knicks through eight playoff games. Quickley played 81 regular season games (21 starts) this season and averaged a career-high 14.9 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

The Knicks trail the Heat 3-1 in the series after losing Game 4 109-101. Game 5 will go Wednesday evening from Madison Square Garden in New York.