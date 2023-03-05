BOSTON (AP) — Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed the game against Boston on Sunday because of soreness in his left foot.

New York came into the game with an eight-game winning streak, matching its longest of the season.

Brunson was the Eastern Conference’s player of the month for February, averaging 27.3 points, six assists and shooting 52.9%

Immanuel Quickley replaced Brunson in the starting lineup.

Boston came in having lost two of its last three games, including a 109-94 loss to the Knicks last Monday at Madison Square Garden when star Jayson Tatum was ejected for the first time in his career after getting two technical fouls.

