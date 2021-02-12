New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson left Friday night's matchup with the Washington Wizards because of a fractured right hand, the team announced.

X-rays revealed that Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in New York. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 13, 2021

The young centre enjoyed a monster first half but did not come back out for the third quarter. X-rays confirmed the news as the Knicks announced Robinson would not return early in the fourth quarter.

The team adds Robinson will be evaluated Saturday in New York.

He had 10 points and 14 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes of action prior to his departure.

The 22-year-old is in his third NBA season and is averaging 8.4 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds.

The Knicks will be back in action against the Houston Rockets on Saturday at the World's Most Famous Arena.