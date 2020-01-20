The New York Knicks have recalled Canadian forward Ignas Brazdeikis from G-League affiliate Westchester, the team announced Monday morning.

Knicks recall Ignas Brazdeikis from Westchester. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 20, 2020

The move comes ahead of their matinee showdown with the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

In nine games so far this season, Brazdeikis has 17 points spread out across 53 minutes in his rookie season out of Michigan.

His biggest piece of action came on Dec. 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks when he had six points in just over 18 minutes.

Following their showdown with the Cavs, New York will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to begin a three-game homestand.