Canadian rookie RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, who sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of New York's 121-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, will miss at least one week of action, the Knicks have announced.

Barrett's postgame X-rays were negative and he's going to be re-evaluated in one week.

The 19-year-old rookie injured his ankle after he landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket where he was fouled by Suns guard Ricky Rubio. Despite appearing to be in tremendous pain, Barrett gathered himself and was able to shoot his subsequent free throws. He left the game soon after and did not return.

Barrett, who was drafted third overall by the Knicks in last year's NBA draft, has averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over 40 games this season.