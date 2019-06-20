Must See: Knicks take Canadian Barrett with third overall pick

RJ Barrett is headed to Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have selected the Mississauga, Ont., native with the third pick in the NBA Draft. Zion Williamson was taken first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies selected point guard Ja Morant at No. 2.

The 19-year-old Barrett averaged 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Duke.

The move is the first in what Knicks fans hope is a series of moves this summer between the draft and free agency. New York has also been connected to names like Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Kevin Durant in free agency in an effort to rebuild a roster in need of talent.

The Knicks have had six losing seasons in a row and matched their worst season in franchise history this past year, going 17-65. They have not made the playoffs since 2013.