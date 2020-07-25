2h ago
Nurse exits WNBA opener with ankle sprain
New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse left Saturday’s WNBA opener against the Seattle Storm with an ankle sprain. The Canadian started alongside No.1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and played 9:31 before leaving the game with an injury.
TSN.ca Staff
WNBA commissioner speaks on the importance of having a season
VIDEO SIGN OUT
New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse left Saturday’s WNBA opener against the Seattle Storm with an ankle sprain.
The Canadian started alongside No.1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and played 9:31 before leaving the game with an injury.
Nurse scored two points and grabbed one rebound prior to her exit.
The 24-year-old is in her third season in the WNBA, after being selected by the Liberty with the 10th pick of the 2018 Draft.