New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse left Saturday’s WNBA opener against the Seattle Storm with an ankle sprain.

Update: Kia Nurse has left the game with what has been reported as an ankle sprain. — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 25, 2020

The Canadian started alongside No.1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and played 9:31 before leaving the game with an injury.

Nurse scored two points and grabbed one rebound prior to her exit.

The 24-year-old is in her third season in the WNBA, after being selected by the Liberty with the 10th pick of the 2018 Draft.