New York Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed on Wednesday that ace Jacob deGrom would be undergoing an MRI on his sore back.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner exited an intrasquad game following only a single inning of work on Tuesday after experiencing tightness in his back.

UPDATE: Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI on his back today. The Mets do not yet have results on that. He's "day to day," per Luis Rojas. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 15, 2020

Rojas says that right now the 32-year-old righty is considered day-to-day.

The native of DeLand, FL has been a consistent innings-eater for the Mets, working over 200 innings in each of the past three seasons.

In 2019, deGrom was 11-8 with a 2.43 earned run average and WHIP of 0.971 in 204.0 innings pitched over 32 starts, good enough to win a second consecutive Cy Young.

His 255 strikeouts led the NL.