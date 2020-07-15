4m ago
Mets ace deGrom (back) to undergo MRI
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed on Wednesday that ace Jacob deGrom would be undergoing an MRI on his sore back. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner exited an intrasquad game following only a single inning of work on Tuesday after experiencing tightness in his back.
TSN.ca Staff
UPDATE: Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI on his back today. The Mets do not yet have results on that. He's "day to day," per Luis Rojas.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 15, 2020
Rojas says that right now the 32-year-old righty is considered day-to-day.
The native of DeLand, FL has been a consistent innings-eater for the Mets, working over 200 innings in each of the past three seasons.
In 2019, deGrom was 11-8 with a 2.43 earned run average and WHIP of 0.971 in 204.0 innings pitched over 32 starts, good enough to win a second consecutive Cy Young.
His 255 strikeouts led the NL.