NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos was about to go to sleep in his Norfolk, Virginia, hotel room when he learned he was the spark the sagging New York Mets were seeking.

Vientos got a late-night call from Syracuse Mets manager Dick Scott, who told the 23-year-old to get to New York on Wednesday. Shortly after arriving at Citi Field, Vientos was in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays, batting eighth and playing third base.

“It’s kind of the fallout of not playing as well as we need to,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “It adds excitement if they perform well and help you win games,”

Despite a major league record $355 million opening-day payroll, the Mets began Wednesday with a 20-23 record and were 21st among the 30 teams in runs. New York had gone 6-16 following a 14-7 start and fell three games below .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.

Vientos saw familiar faces in catcher Francisco Álvarez, brought up on April 7, and third baseman Brett Baty, summoned on April 17.

“A good reunion. Glad to be back with all of them,” Vientos said. “Went back to chatting like we were down there.”

Infielder Luis Guillorme was optioned to Syracuse to clear a spot for Vientos. Guillorme, who hit .233 with three RBIs in 27 games with the Mets this year, was informed by Showalter when he arrived at Citi Field.

“It’s not fun,” Showalter said.

Vientos hit .333 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 38 games at Syracuse. He had four hits in his last 15 at-bats, including a pair of home runs.

"If he plays well, hits well, we’ll see how that role evolves," Showalter said.

Wearing two diamond studs in each earlobe, Vientos said he felt more prepared than he was last fall. He made his big league debut Sept. 22 and hit .167 (6 for 46) with one homer and three RBIs in 16 games.

“I'm a lot better than I was last year,” he said. '"So I’m confident with that."

