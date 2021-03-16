New York Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters Tuesday that right-hander Carlos Carrasco threw an 18-pitch bullpen session as he continues to work his way back from an elbow injury.

He is scheduled to face live hitters on Thursday, Rojas added.

The veteran starter was shut down last week after experiencing elbow soreness. Rojas said last week Carassco, who is in remission from leukemia, was dealing with body aches after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to a sore elbow.

"He's been experiencing some body aches because of the second vaccine that he got yesterday, so we've been paying close attention to that with him. But also he's experienced some soreness in his elbow right now, apparently coming from the live BP (batting practice) that he threw the other day," Rojas said last Wednesday. "Right now, this is nothing too concerning from a medical standpoint. So he's just going to take a few days off without throwing, and we expect him to be back maybe by the end of next week facing live batters."

Carrasco was acquired by the Mets earlier this off-season in a deal with Cleveland also involving infielder Francisco Lindor.

He spent the previous 11 seasons of his career with Cleveland, recording a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts with the club last year.