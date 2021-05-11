NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are pushing back plans to unveil a statue honoring late Hall of Famer Tom Seaver to opening day in 2022.

The team had hoped to debut the sculpture for Seaver, who died on Aug. 31 at age 75, during the 2021 season.

“We are excited to unveil this one-of-a-kind tribute to Tom, but it has to be right,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement Tuesday. “Given delays related to the pandemic, the artist asked for additional time to complete his work. After conferring with the Seaver family, we made the decision to unveil the statue on opening day 2022.”

The Mets are wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season as a remembrance to Seaver, the club's career leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Seaver earned three Cy Young Awards during his 12 seasons with New York and pitched the Mets to their first World Series championship in 1969.

Seaver also played for Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox and Boston in a 20-year career. Overall, he had 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640.

The Mets retired his number in 1988, and he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

In 2019, the Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way.

